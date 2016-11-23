Weekly Arrest Reports

Franklin Police Chief, Kevin Hannah, has issued the following list of individuals arrested in the city of Franklin and their various charges: Shane Patrick Burns, 25, Elizabeth Village, Carrollton, GA 30117, arrested on 11/23/16, charged with Criminal Damage To Property 2nd Degree. Dylan Chris Youngblood, 24, Yancey Road, Carrollton, GA 30116, arrested on 11/25/16, charged with Speeding, DUI, DUI Less Safe, Expired Tag, Driving On Suspended License, Driving While Unlicensed, and Open Container.

