QAD software streamlines Yamaha Motor's data analysis
Manufacturing software provider QAD announced Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation USA as a customer Dec. 7, using its Cloud QMS software at its Newnan, Georgia facility. The recreational and all-terrain vehicle manufacturer deployed the software for purchasing and data analysis, reducing time on requests information, Wayne Pierce, senior division manager of purchasing for YMMC, said in a news release.
