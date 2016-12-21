Outrage as Waffle House employee is f...

Outrage as Waffle House employee is fired after shooting her gun in ...

Outrage as Waffle House employee is fired after shooting her gun in air to scare away robbers who threatened to kill everyone in the restaurant The Waffle House restaurant chain fired a waitress from one of its franchises in Georgia on Saturday after she used a gun to scare away three men who robbed the branch of $200. Heather Burkinshaw-Stanley was let go just two days after she fired her gun while chasing three men who robbed the restaurant in Newnan, Georgia, WSB-TV reported.

