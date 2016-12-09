Newnan Theatre Company Presents the S...

Newnan Theatre Company Presents the Santaland Diaries

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Everyone has the joy of Christmas, no matter how "Scrooge-ish" one may be. But, there are those forgotten folks, the ones who provide all the spirit of the holidays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newnan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Grantville Police (Dec '09) Dec 16 OLD COP 113
News The Peachtree City golf cart war: Gas vs. electric (Aug '10) Dec 14 Mr blair 2
News Newnan lawyer suspended for 6 months (Nov '14) Dec 6 FL TAG N27 BYV 26
Online Coweta Dec 3 lance1391 1
Time to lock Bernie Cofield up for life! (Jun '10) Nov 29 Bernies Bae 28
Finding someone to have sex with my husband (Sep '12) Nov '16 Maria J 12
News This poor excuse didn't even last a year. (Jan '13) Nov '16 genetics 101 5
See all Newnan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newnan Forum Now

Newnan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newnan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Newnan, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,699 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,556

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC