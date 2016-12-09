Newnan Theatre Company Presents the Santaland Diaries
Everyone has the joy of Christmas, no matter how "Scrooge-ish" one may be. But, there are those forgotten folks, the ones who provide all the spirit of the holidays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newnan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grantville Police (Dec '09)
|Dec 16
|OLD COP
|113
|The Peachtree City golf cart war: Gas vs. electric (Aug '10)
|Dec 14
|Mr blair
|2
|Newnan lawyer suspended for 6 months (Nov '14)
|Dec 6
|FL TAG N27 BYV
|26
|Online Coweta
|Dec 3
|lance1391
|1
|Time to lock Bernie Cofield up for life! (Jun '10)
|Nov 29
|Bernies Bae
|28
|Finding someone to have sex with my husband (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Maria J
|12
|This poor excuse didn't even last a year. (Jan '13)
|Nov '16
|genetics 101
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newnan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC