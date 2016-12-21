Local students visit China for celebr...

Local students visit China for celebration of Wenlan School

Monday Dec 26

Pictured are Georgia delegation members Caroline English, Stella , Bette Hickman, Principal Ren, John Trasher, Beckie Ewing, Chandler Creswell and Jamie Jordan for the Wenlan School's 60th Education Anniversary.

