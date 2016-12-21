Keya Brown Yarbrough
Keya Brown Yarbrough of Bremen received her angel wings Friday, December 16, 2016 , after a courageous two-year battle with kidney cancer. Keya is survived by her loving husband of 12 years, Eric Yarbrough; two sons, Noah and Jonah; a sister Elena Duke; a brother, Kai Bjork; mother, Judy T. Lively and dad, Spencer L. Lively; mother-in-law, Janet Yarbrough; father-in-law, Sherman Yarbrough and Lynn; nieces and nephews, Drake Bjork and Celest, Zach Bjork, Evan Duke, Elyssa Bjork, Zoe Rucker, Braylee Duke; and one great-niece, Mia Bjork.
