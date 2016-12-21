Keya Brown Yarbrough

Keya Brown Yarbrough

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Keya Brown Yarbrough of Bremen received her angel wings Friday, December 16, 2016 , after a courageous two-year battle with kidney cancer. Keya is survived by her loving husband of 12 years, Eric Yarbrough; two sons, Noah and Jonah; a sister Elena Duke; a brother, Kai Bjork; mother, Judy T. Lively and dad, Spencer L. Lively; mother-in-law, Janet Yarbrough; father-in-law, Sherman Yarbrough and Lynn; nieces and nephews, Drake Bjork and Celest, Zach Bjork, Evan Duke, Elyssa Bjork, Zoe Rucker, Braylee Duke; and one great-niece, Mia Bjork.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newnan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Grantville Police (Dec '09) Dec 16 OLD COP 113
News The Peachtree City golf cart war: Gas vs. electric (Aug '10) Dec 14 Mr blair 2
News Newnan lawyer suspended for 6 months (Nov '14) Dec 6 FL TAG N27 BYV 26
Online Coweta Dec 3 lance1391 1
Time to lock Bernie Cofield up for life! (Jun '10) Nov 29 Bernies Bae 28
Finding someone to have sex with my husband (Sep '12) Nov '16 Maria J 12
News This poor excuse didn't even last a year. (Jan '13) Nov '16 genetics 101 5
See all Newnan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newnan Forum Now

Newnan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newnan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Newnan, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,477 • Total comments across all topics: 277,340,111

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC