Frank Columbus Greer
Mr. Frank Columbus Greer, 72, of Senoia, Georgia, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2016 at his residence. He was born September 14, 1944 in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Gus Frank Greer and the late Mrs. Pearl Lillian Clark Greer.
