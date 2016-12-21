Family welcomes quadruplets, first bo...

Family welcomes quadruplets, first born at local hospital

Sunday Dec 25

One Coweta mother is celebrating a bit early this holiday season with the arrival of not one, but four very special gifts: quadruplets. Three boys and one girl were delivered Dec. 16 at Piedmont Newnan Hospital, making history for the local medical center and making Kortney and Justin Miller the proud parents of five little ones.

