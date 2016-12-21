Family welcomes quadruplets, first born at local hospital
One Coweta mother is celebrating a bit early this holiday season with the arrival of not one, but four very special gifts: quadruplets. Three boys and one girl were delivered Dec. 16 at Piedmont Newnan Hospital, making history for the local medical center and making Kortney and Justin Miller the proud parents of five little ones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Newnan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S...
|Wed
|res 2334
|2
|Grantville Police (Dec '09)
|Dec 16
|OLD COP
|113
|The Peachtree City golf cart war: Gas vs. electric (Aug '10)
|Dec 14
|Mr blair
|2
|Newnan lawyer suspended for 6 months (Nov '14)
|Dec 6
|FL TAG N27 BYV
|26
|Online Coweta
|Dec 3
|lance1391
|1
|Time to lock Bernie Cofield up for life! (Jun '10)
|Nov 29
|Bernies Bae
|28
|Finding someone to have sex with my husband (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Maria J
|12
Find what you want!
Search Newnan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC