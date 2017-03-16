Wyoming Refining Company Starts up Ne...

Wyoming Refining Company Starts up New Unit Using ExxonMobil's...

Wyoming Refining Company , a Par Pacific Company, has started operation of its BenzOUTTM technology unit using proprietary technology developed by ExxonMobil and licensed by Badger Licensing LLC . The 4000 BPD unit, located in Newcastle, Wyoming, upgrades reformate to higher octane gasoline blend stock while converting reformate benzene for compliance with MSAT II benzene regulations.

