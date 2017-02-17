Twin tragedies give survivor a new face - and a new life
He'd been waiting for this day, and when his doctor handed him the mirror, Andy Sandness stared at his image and absorbed the enormity of the moment: He had a new face, one that had belonged to another man. His father and his brother, joined by several doctors and nurses at Mayo Clinic , watched as he studied his swollen features.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Newcastle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Newcastle Music Thread (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|22
|any update od Miira? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Gypsy_rose2
|3
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Upton, WY (Jan '12)
|Nov '15
|tewcab
|2
|Historic Mill Destroyed (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|leftSHARKsnark
|1
|Review: Bear Lodge Motel (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|deep water
|1
|SafeRide (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Leopard Princess
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newcastle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC