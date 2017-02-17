"Exposed by Fire" now viewing at Dahl Arts Center
The 16 photos exhibited in the gallery were taken by Caleb Munger, a student at Black Hills State University, and Newcastle, WY fireman. Munger says his photos show a side of the public service that most people don't get to see, and demonstrates the relationship firemen have with fire.
