"Exposed by Fire" now viewing at Dahl...

"Exposed by Fire" now viewing at Dahl Arts Center

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 11 Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

The 16 photos exhibited in the gallery were taken by Caleb Munger, a student at Black Hills State University, and Newcastle, WY fireman. Munger says his photos show a side of the public service that most people don't get to see, and demonstrates the relationship firemen have with fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newcastle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
Newcastle Music Thread (May '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 22
any update od Miira? (Feb '16) Feb '16 Gypsy_rose2 3
Debate: Gay Marriage - Upton, WY (Jan '12) Nov '15 tewcab 2
Historic Mill Destroyed (Feb '15) Feb '15 leftSHARKsnark 1
Review: Bear Lodge Motel (Sep '14) Sep '14 deep water 1
SafeRide (Sep '14) Sep '14 Leopard Princess 1
See all Newcastle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newcastle Forum Now

Newcastle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newcastle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Newcastle, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,901 • Total comments across all topics: 278,982,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC