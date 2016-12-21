Cultural adventures in cooking
Vicki Hayman has worked with the University of Wyoming Extension Office for 19 years teaching culinary cuisine class throughout northeastern Wyoming. She recently was awarded the Diversity Enhancement Award for her culinary ethnic cuisine series of cooking lessons offered in Weston, Crook and Campbell counties.
