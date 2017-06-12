The Chickasaw Rancher's last land, touching 1880s Oklahoma Boomer history, up for auction
Late 19th-century farmhouse and surrounding Johnson Ranch land south of Norman can be seen in this aerial photo. [PHOTO PROVIDED BY SCHRADER REAL ESTATE & AUCTION CO.] The last of 19th-century Chickasaw cattleman Montford T. Johnson's once-vast ranch operation, 2,117 acres south of Norman, will leave the family's hands when Schrader Real Estate & Auction Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Newcastle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|R. Matt Hill (Dec '16)
|Wed
|Matt Hill is an I...
|25
|Alicia Doss-Andrews: Hottest Woman on the Planet
|Jun 14
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|Jun 14
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|Stylist Brandi McCoy (Oct '16)
|Jun 14
|GiantClick
|27
|15 arrested in motorcycle gang fight - KFOR (Dec '09)
|Jun 14
|KnockleHeadPanHead
|126
|Anna White-Steide (Sep '16)
|Jun 13
|The Warcup
|34
|Norman High School Hired a Fatty
|Jun 13
|Dewey Hembree
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newcastle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC