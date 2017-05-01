Suspect confesses after police make gruesome discovery in Duncan
Over the weekend, 64-year-old Cecil Jackson was reported missing to the Duncan Police Department, according to the Duncan Banner. When authorities went to Jackson's home to investigate, they found his body wrapped up in the backyard, KSWO reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newcastle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Morning Brew: Suspicious suicides
|7 hr
|sensitized
|6
|Mustang Times Editor Arrested On Child Porn Cha...
|14 hr
|whattimeisit
|1
|Kimberly Lavone Cox: Stuck Up and Conceited
|14 hr
|Gilbert Johnson
|5
|Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels...
|Sun
|As I see it
|25
|Exec works to foster safe, healthy neighborhoods
|Sun
|safetyhat
|1
|Irish Mob has pattern of intimidating witnesses...
|Sun
|mobbed
|1
|Norman Teacher Paige Holden
|Sat
|Dewey Hembree
|7
Find what you want!
Search Newcastle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC