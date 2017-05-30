Newcastle has another seahorse to match those on its crest and the Civic Centre
The seahorse sculpture is the latest landmark to add artistic interest to the streets and open spaces of the city With the seahorse sculpture are, from left: Coun Linda Wright, Sheriff of Newcastle, headmistress Hilary French, artist Zoe Robinson and Baltic curator Emma Dean Seahorses are a familiar sight around Newcastle and now the city has another - 1.8 metres high and mounted on a tall sandstone plinth. Two seahorses appear on the city's coat of arms - hence the ring of them on top of the Civic Centre - and also on the crest of Newcastle United.
