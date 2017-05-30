Newcastle has another seahorse to mat...

Newcastle has another seahorse to match those on its crest and the Civic Centre

Friday May 5 Read more: Chronicle Live

The seahorse sculpture is the latest landmark to add artistic interest to the streets and open spaces of the city With the seahorse sculpture are, from left: Coun Linda Wright, Sheriff of Newcastle, headmistress Hilary French, artist Zoe Robinson and Baltic curator Emma Dean Seahorses are a familiar sight around Newcastle and now the city has another - 1.8 metres high and mounted on a tall sandstone plinth. Two seahorses appear on the city's coat of arms - hence the ring of them on top of the Civic Centre - and also on the crest of Newcastle United.

