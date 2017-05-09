Metro teen jumps into zoo enclosure, ...

Metro teen jumps into zoo enclosure, ends up in handcuffs

Tuesday May 9

The Oklahoma City Zoo says a 16-year-old teen from Newcastle scaled not one, but two barriers to jump into zebra enclosure on Monday. He was at the park for a class field trip.

