Leicester Dance Festival Closes this ...

Leicester Dance Festival Closes this Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

LDIF is curated by Executive Artistic Director Pawlet Brookes of the Leicester production organisation, Serendipity-UK who are based on the De Montfort University campus in Leicester. " LDIF 17 has been going brilliantly! And our final weekend is coming up with performances by the US-based Philadanco at the Curve on May 12th and 13th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newcastle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Morning Brew: Suspicious suicides 7 hr sensitized 6
News Mustang Times Editor Arrested On Child Porn Cha... 14 hr whattimeisit 1
Kimberly Lavone Cox: Stuck Up and Conceited 14 hr Gilbert Johnson 5
News Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels... Sun As I see it 25
News Exec works to foster safe, healthy neighborhoods Sun safetyhat 1
News Irish Mob has pattern of intimidating witnesses... Sun mobbed 1
Norman Teacher Paige Holden Sat Dewey Hembree 7
See all Newcastle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newcastle Forum Now

Newcastle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newcastle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Newcastle, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,728 • Total comments across all topics: 281,214,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC