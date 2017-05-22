Oklahoma struggles to pay for schools after slashing taxes
In this Thursday, March 30, 2017 photo, Cindy Shaw, Newcastle middle school librarian, teaches seventh grade students about citing sources during a class in the library in Newcastle, Okla. Four years ago, Oklahoma's oil patch was booming, and state lawmakers were arguing about what to do with $200 million in surplus revenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Newcastle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Morning Brew: Suspicious suicides
|7 hr
|sensitized
|6
|Mustang Times Editor Arrested On Child Porn Cha...
|14 hr
|whattimeisit
|1
|Kimberly Lavone Cox: Stuck Up and Conceited
|14 hr
|Gilbert Johnson
|5
|Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels...
|Sun
|As I see it
|25
|Exec works to foster safe, healthy neighborhoods
|Sun
|safetyhat
|1
|Irish Mob has pattern of intimidating witnesses...
|Sun
|mobbed
|1
|Norman Teacher Paige Holden
|Sat
|Dewey Hembree
|7
Find what you want!
Search Newcastle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC