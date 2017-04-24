Joe McElderry Comes Home for Christmas in a Strictly Limited Run of...
Joe McElderry will return home this Christmas in his celebrated and critically acclaimed role in the sparkling family musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The musical will run at Newcastle's prestigious Metro Radio Arena for a strictly limited Christmas season from 19 - 31 December 2017.
