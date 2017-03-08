Oklahoma custom-home builder indicted in theft ring
The owner of an Oklahoma company that custom builds high-dollar homes has been accused of involvement in an organized interstate theft ring. Dennis Lee, owner of Richardson Homes LLC, is one of six defendants indicted by a federal grand jury in Oklahoma City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newcastle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wendy Teague
|Tue
|MHS1991
|70
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Tue
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|6
|Indian Nation Turnpike Rip Off
|Mar 6
|Pissed Off
|1
|Missing Eufaula family - KFOR (Dec '09)
|Mar 6
|So many questions
|4,773
|Trying to remember an Oklahoma food for my husb...
|Mar 6
|A California Girl
|1
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Mar 5
|debi
|15
|State Rep. Passes Out Questionnaires Before All...
|Mar 5
|passedout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newcastle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC