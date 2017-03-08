Heat Adds to Challenge for Kiwi Karters in Australia

The heatwave that swept New South Wales over the weekend made it especially hard for the Kiwi karters contesting the opening round of the 2017 Australian Kart Championship at Newcastle. "They stopped racing at 2.30pm on Saturday when it got to 50 degrees C, then resumed on Sunday morning when it was not quite as hot" said Auckland international Daniel Bray who spent the weekend working with the Patrizicorse team and keeping an eye on three of the drivers he also runs here in New Zealand, Dylan Drysdale, Kaden Probst and Luke Thompson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.