Homicide Suspect Kills Self, Ending Standoff With Del City Police
The New Year's Day homicide investigation led Del City police officers to a home on Del Road, where police said "We do believe that our suspect may have had some type of mental problems and some drug abuse issues," said Del City police Maj. Jody Suit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newcastle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|R. Matt Hill
|1 hr
|Matt Hill is a Moron
|5
|Only On 9: Surveillance Video Shows Possible St...
|14 hr
|wildfire
|1
|Wendy Teague
|Sat
|MHS1991
|18
|Ksi Bickerstaff: Stuck Up Prude
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|34
|I heard Toby Keith is Jerk in when the camera i... (Jul '09)
|Dec 30
|Lancehively
|34
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Dec 30
|Jamie Dundee
|3
|What does the future hold for the old Oklahoma ...
|Dec 30
|scoff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newcastle Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC