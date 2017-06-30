Residents to rally against Stewart Air Base water contamination
CITY OF NEWBURGH Residents angered over continued discharges of contaminated water from Stewart Air National Guard Base are planning a public rally on July 15 at 11 a.m. The rally will take place on Route 300, at an array of large tanks set up to filter water from the City of Newburgh's contaminated Washington Lake.
