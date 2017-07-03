Man-made thunder: The New York Air Show

Monday Jul 3 Read more: Morristown Green

The sound of freedom thundered across the skies in Newburgh, NY, over the weekend for the third annual New York Air Show . The show order was rearranged to accommodate the threatening weather, but luckily the passing storms moved through in time to let the US Navy's Blue Angels perform.

