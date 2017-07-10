Free Summer Meal Program Begins in Newburgh
SPECTRUM NEWS VIDEO: The Newburgh City School District is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide free summer meals to city youth throughout the summer. Children 18 and younger, as well as young adults with disabilities up to age 21, are able to receive the meals.
