Free meals for kids on summer menu
NEWBURGH - Free meals will be available daily to nearly 41,000 low-income kids in the mid-Hudson when the 2017 Summer Food Service Program launches on Wednesday, according to the New York State Department of Education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Mon
|STFU
|8
|NYC to ban mohels if children they treated foun...
|Jun 30
|Open Borders For ...
|12
|Orange County dairy farm comes to sad end (Aug '10)
|Jun 30
|Yentz
|6
|Injunction sought to prohibit Kiryas Joel from ...
|Jun 22
|Open Borders For ...
|13
|Children buried by snow plow, rescued several h...
|Jun 18
|RobertEKirsch
|4
|Police: Girls beat woman for fun in upstate New... (Jan '13)
|Jun 16
|Realist
|16
|Review: Pleasure Island (Nov '09)
|Jun 16
|Realist
|15
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC