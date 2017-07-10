Bill To Turn 'Zombie' Homes Into Hous...

Bill To Turn 'Zombie' Homes Into Housing For Vets Introduced By Maloney

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: The Lewisboro Daily Voice

Maloney, whose 18th district includes parts of Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess and Orange counties, announced his proposed Housing Our Heroes Act in front of a "zombie" home in Newburgh. The legislation would provide federal investments to Veterans Service Organizations to acquire and update blighted properties to provide housing for homeless veterans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lewisboro Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NYC to ban mohels if children they treated foun... Jul 6 Jews stole my dog 14
News Police: Girls beat woman for fun in upstate New... (Jan '13) Jul 6 Realist 18
News What's new in the business scene (Dec '11) Jul 3 STFU 8
News Orange County dairy farm comes to sad end (Aug '10) Jun 30 Yentz 6
News Injunction sought to prohibit Kiryas Joel from ... Jun 22 Open Borders For ... 13
News Children buried by snow plow, rescued several h... Jun 18 RobertEKirsch 4
Review: Pleasure Island (Nov '09) Jun 16 Realist 15
See all Newburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newburgh Forum Now

Newburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Newburgh, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,773 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC