What happens when classic a High Noona is recast as contemporary drama in a 11:55a
To their credit, novice feature directors Ari Issler and Ben Snyder make the concept play in a generally more natural and thoughtful manner than the gimmicky Western did, while arguably including observations about America today that are just as solid as Fred Zinneman and Carl Foreman's were back in 1952. “Empire's” Victor Almanzar, who co-wrote the script with the directors, plays Marine Nelson Sanchez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Orange County dairy farm comes to sad end (Aug '10)
|Jun 9
|Wayne
|2
|NYC to ban mohels if children they treated foun...
|Jun 7
|Indict LOU DOBBS
|9
|Review: Pleasure Island (Nov '09)
|Jun 4
|Realist
|13
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Jun 1
|AIPAC Mohels
|6
|Rundown Newburgh streets to get new life
|Jun 1
|daassociates
|1
|Police: Girls beat woman for fun in upstate New... (Jan '13)
|May 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|New census: Population declines continuing in O...
|May 26
|More is a moron
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC