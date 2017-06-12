What happens when classic a High Noona is recast as contemporary drama in a 11:55a

To their credit, novice feature directors Ari Issler and Ben Snyder make the concept play in a generally more natural and thoughtful manner than the gimmicky Western did, while arguably including observations about America today that are just as solid as Fred Zinneman and Carl Foreman's were back in 1952. “Empire's” Victor Almanzar, who co-wrote the script with the directors, plays Marine Nelson Sanchez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.