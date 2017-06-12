Washingtonville man injured in New Wi...

Washingtonville man injured in New Windsor after crashing into tree

Times Herald-Record

NEW WINDSOR A Washingtonville man was hurt when his 2015 Dodge Durango hit a tree at the intersection of Mount Airy Road and Moores Hill Road Tuesday morning.

