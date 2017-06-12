Town of Chester Police blotter
Oscar A. Villegas-Facundo, 50, of Warwick was charged with operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, a misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance to appear in town court on July 13. Matthew J. Spears, 32, of Pine Bush was arrested on two bench warrants from town court and also charged with bail jumping in the third degree, a misdemeanor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Pleasure Island (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Realist
|15
|Police: Girls beat woman for fun in upstate New... (Jan '13)
|2 hr
|reject apartheid
|15
|NYC to ban mohels if children they treated foun...
|2 hr
|indict putz pence
|10
|Orange County dairy farm comes to sad end (Aug '10)
|15 hr
|Annie
|3
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Jun 1
|AIPAC Mohels
|6
|Rundown Newburgh streets to get new life
|Jun 1
|daassociates
|1
|New census: Population declines continuing in O...
|May 26
|More is a moron
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC