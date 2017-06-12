Town of Chester Police blotter

Monday Jun 12

Oscar A. Villegas-Facundo, 50, of Warwick was charged with operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, a misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance to appear in town court on July 13. Matthew J. Spears, 32, of Pine Bush was arrested on two bench warrants from town court and also charged with bail jumping in the third degree, a misdemeanor.

