Teen, 2 Men Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 63-Year-Old Man
Authorities say a teenage boy and two young men have been charged in the fatal shooting of a 63-year-old man whose body was found in a basement apartment in the Hudson Valley. Police in the city of Newburgh say officers responded early Wednesday afternoon to a report of a shooting.
