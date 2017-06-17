Runners Pack Newburgh's Chadwick Lake...

Runners Pack Newburgh's Chadwick Lake Park for Annual Lap 4 Life Race

The run raises money for cancer research, with all the proceeds going to the Desmoid Tumor Foundation and Live on New York. It was set up in memory of Dr. Angelo Casabianca who was diagnosed with a rare Desmoid Tumor at the age of 30. "It is very rare, and those rare types of cancer don't get the funding they need to get a cure," said Maddalena Casabianca Reade, Found of Lap 4 Life Foundation.

