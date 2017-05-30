Ridge Hudson Valley developera s plan would cap tax revenue
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The Newburgh school district would gain a field house but lose $2 million in annual tax revenue under a public financing agreement a developer is seeking for a $161.5 million retail center in the Town of Newburgh, a school board member said Friday.
