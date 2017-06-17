Norwegian Air kicks off low-cost Boei...

Norwegian Air kicks off low-cost Boeing 737 flights from U.S. to Europe

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: UPI

Budget airline Norwegian Air completed the first of 12 trans-Atlantic Boeing 737 flights as part of its plan to expand low-cost air travel between the United States and Europe. The flight from Stewart International Airport near Newburgh, N.Y. landed in Edinburgh, Scotland on Friday and will be followed by two more flights from Providence, R.I and Hartford, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Orange County dairy farm comes to sad end (Aug '10) 22 hr Wayne 4
News Police: Girls beat woman for fun in upstate New... (Jan '13) Fri Realist 16
Review: Pleasure Island (Nov '09) Fri Realist 15
News NYC to ban mohels if children they treated foun... Fri indict putz pence 10
News What's new in the business scene (Dec '11) Jun 1 AIPAC Mohels 6
News Rundown Newburgh streets to get new life Jun 1 daassociates 1
News New census: Population declines continuing in O... May 26 More is a moron 2
See all Newburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newburgh Forum Now

Newburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Newburgh, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,780 • Total comments across all topics: 281,831,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC