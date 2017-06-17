Norwegian Air kicks off low-cost Boeing 737 flights from U.S. to Europe
Budget airline Norwegian Air completed the first of 12 trans-Atlantic Boeing 737 flights as part of its plan to expand low-cost air travel between the United States and Europe. The flight from Stewart International Airport near Newburgh, N.Y. landed in Edinburgh, Scotland on Friday and will be followed by two more flights from Providence, R.I and Hartford, Conn.
