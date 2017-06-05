Newburgh sentenced in knifepoint carj...

Newburgh sentenced in knifepoint carjacking

A Newburgh man who carjacked a woman at knifepoint, dragged her through the streets as he fled in the car and then crashed into a building was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison.

