Newburgh IDs site for remains of hist...

Newburgh IDs site for remains of historic cemetery for blacks

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times Herald-Record

CITY OF NEWBURGH – For nine years Newburgh residents have awaited the return of the remains of more than 100 men, women and children unearthed from a 19th-century cemetery for blacks that had been covered over by the former school building now housing the city's courthouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Orange County dairy farm comes to sad end (Aug '10) Fri Wayne 2
News NYC to ban mohels if children they treated foun... Jun 7 Indict LOU DOBBS 9
Review: Pleasure Island (Nov '09) Jun 4 Realist 13
News What's new in the business scene (Dec '11) Jun 1 AIPAC Mohels 6
News Rundown Newburgh streets to get new life Jun 1 daassociates 1
News Police: Girls beat woman for fun in upstate New... (Jan '13) May 28 Cordwainer Trout 6
News New census: Population declines continuing in O... May 26 More is a moron 2
See all Newburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newburgh Forum Now

Newburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
 

Newburgh, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,774 • Total comments across all topics: 281,661,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC