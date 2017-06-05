Newburgh cops have made hundreds of c...

Newburgh cops have made hundreds of calls to site of slaying

In 10 years, City of Newburgh police officers have responded to hundreds of calls at 44 Grand St., once home to a nightclub and a drug-infested single-room-occupancy residence and now a housing program for homeless adults and parolees run by Youth Advocate Programs Inc. under contract with Orange County.

