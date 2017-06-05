Newburgh cops have made hundreds of calls to site of slaying
In 10 years, City of Newburgh police officers have responded to hundreds of calls at 44 Grand St., once home to a nightclub and a drug-infested single-room-occupancy residence and now a housing program for homeless adults and parolees run by Youth Advocate Programs Inc. under contract with Orange County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NYC to ban mohels if children they treated foun...
|Wed
|Indict LOU DOBBS
|9
|Review: Pleasure Island (Nov '09)
|Jun 4
|Realist
|13
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Jun 1
|AIPAC Mohels
|6
|Rundown Newburgh streets to get new life
|Jun 1
|daassociates
|1
|Police: Girls beat woman for fun in upstate New... (Jan '13)
|May 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|New census: Population declines continuing in O...
|May 26
|More is a moron
|2
|Injunction sought to prohibit Kiryas Joel from ...
|May 26
|Open Borders For ...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC