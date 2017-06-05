Newburgh City Council Member Calls Dept. of Defense Culprit Behind PFOS
Newburgh residents attended another community meeting Monday night to learn more about the ongoing efforts to ensure clean drinking water in the city. After it was determined discharges from Stewart Air National Guard base was to blame for the contamination, representatives from the Department of Environmental Conservation say they continue to put pressure on the Department of Defense to take responsibility, but city leaders say that's simply not enough.
