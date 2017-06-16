New era of budget travel? Norwegian begins Boeing 737 flights to Europe Discount airline will be flying 12 Boeing 737 routes to Europe from small U.S. airports by fall. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tvJuuX Budget carrier Norwegian Air on Friday completed the first of a dozen new trans-Atlantic routes that could mark the beginning of a new era of discount air travel between the USA and Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.