Mandy Gonzalez, Erin Markey, Faith Soloway & Friends and More Coming Up This Month at Joe's Pub

Joe's Pub at The Public Theater has announced its nightly performances, running June 14-24, 2017. Scroll down for details! Seriously Entertaining, New York's premier literary cabaret series, is hosted by Amanda Foreman and Lucas Wittmann, and showcases writers and their passions.

