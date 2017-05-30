Man indicted on vehicular manslaughte...

Man indicted on vehicular manslaughter charges in death of Newburgh man

James Black, 29, was indicted by an Orange County grand jury on felony charges of first-degree vehicular manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter, as well as charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired by drugs.

