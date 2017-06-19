Man charged with breeding, selling do...

Man charged with breeding, selling dogs for fighting

50 min ago Read more: Times Herald-Record

A Crawford man has been charged with several counts of prohibition of animal fighting after selling a pit bull puppy with a championship dog-fighting bloodline through his website, according to the Queens County District Attorney's Office.

