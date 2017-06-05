Indictment: Newburgh man recklessly s...

Indictment: Newburgh man recklessly shot girlfriend in face

Times Herald-Record

An Ulster County Grand Jury has indicted a Newburgh man on a felony assault charge that he recklessly shot his girlfriend in the face.

