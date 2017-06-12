Hudson Confidential: New pavilion in Walden dedicated to Sen. Larkin
Senator Bill Larkin was joined by his wife, Patricia, and his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as the William J. Larkin Jr. Pavilion & Play Area in the Village of Walden was recently dedicated in his name.
