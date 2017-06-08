Contemporary drama '11:55' crackles l...

Contemporary drama '11:55' crackles like a high-noon western

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Los Angeles Times

A contemporary drama constructed upon the foundation of a classic western, "11.55," a potent first feature by Ari Issler and Ben Snyder, transcends any lingering trace of gimmickry with emotionally gripping results. Returning from deployment in Afghanistan, Nelson Sanchez has the haunted expression of someone well aware that the festive homecoming party arranged by his fiercely protective big sister, Angie , will prove to be short-lived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Orange County dairy farm comes to sad end (Aug '10) Fri Wayne 2
News NYC to ban mohels if children they treated foun... Jun 7 Indict LOU DOBBS 9
Review: Pleasure Island (Nov '09) Jun 4 Realist 13
News What's new in the business scene (Dec '11) Jun 1 AIPAC Mohels 6
News Rundown Newburgh streets to get new life Jun 1 daassociates 1
News Police: Girls beat woman for fun in upstate New... (Jan '13) May 28 Cordwainer Trout 6
News New census: Population declines continuing in O... May 26 More is a moron 2
See all Newburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newburgh Forum Now

Newburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Newburgh, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,889 • Total comments across all topics: 281,684,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC