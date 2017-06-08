Contemporary drama '11:55' crackles like a high-noon western
A contemporary drama constructed upon the foundation of a classic western, "11.55," a potent first feature by Ari Issler and Ben Snyder, transcends any lingering trace of gimmickry with emotionally gripping results. Returning from deployment in Afghanistan, Nelson Sanchez has the haunted expression of someone well aware that the festive homecoming party arranged by his fiercely protective big sister, Angie , will prove to be short-lived.
