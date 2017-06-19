Comptroller: NY should do more to pro...

Comptroller: NY should do more to protect drinking water

Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

A new report from New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli concludes that state officials can do more to protect residents from drinking water contamination. The findings are part of an analysis released by DiNapoli's office on Monday.

