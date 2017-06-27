Coast Guard puts on hold controversial Hudson River anchorages
CITY OF NEWBURGH The U.S. Coast Guard has "suspended" a controversial proposal to build 10 Hudson River sites where dozens of ships, barges and tugboats could anchor, a decision being hailed as a victory by U.S. Rep. Sean Maloney and local officials alarmed by the idea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Orange County dairy farm comes to sad end (Aug '10)
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
|Injunction sought to prohibit Kiryas Joel from ...
|Jun 22
|Open Borders For ...
|13
|NYC to ban mohels if children they treated foun...
|Jun 20
|Cynthia Mullon
|11
|Children buried by snow plow, rescued several h...
|Jun 18
|RobertEKirsch
|4
|Police: Girls beat woman for fun in upstate New... (Jan '13)
|Jun 16
|Realist
|16
|Review: Pleasure Island (Nov '09)
|Jun 16
|Realist
|15
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Jun 1
|AIPAC Mohels
|6
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC