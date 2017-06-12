Children buried by snow plow, rescued several hours later

By: Liz Nelson, Posted by: Liz Nelson NEWBURGH, N.Y. - Two boys trapped in a snow pile in the Hudson Valley for several hours after a plow buried them were able to survive thanks to an air pocket in the heavy, wet snow, New York police said Friday. The two cousins - aged 11 and 9 - were building a snow fort Wednesday night near their apartment complex in Newburgh when a plow operator clearing a parking lot unknowingly pushed snow over them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALA.