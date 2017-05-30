Yorktown Student Overcomes Cancer, Graduates From Mount St. Mary
Diana Pernicano was one of 618 students who received their diplomas at the Mount Saint Mary College Commencement in Newburgh on Saturday almost four years after she was diagnosed with cancer. Pernicano found a lump in her neck during a hands-on lesson in a nursing class that she credits with saving her life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chappaqua Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Pleasure Island (Nov '09)
|13 hr
|Realist
|13
|NYC to ban mohels if children they treated foun...
|Sat
|Indict dov lior
|8
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Jun 1
|AIPAC Mohels
|6
|Rundown Newburgh streets to get new life
|Jun 1
|daassociates
|1
|Police: Girls beat woman for fun in upstate New... (Jan '13)
|May 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|New census: Population declines continuing in O...
|May 26
|More is a moron
|2
|Injunction sought to prohibit Kiryas Joel from ...
|May 26
|Open Borders For ...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC