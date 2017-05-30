Yorktown Student Overcomes Cancer, Gr...

Yorktown Student Overcomes Cancer, Graduates From Mount St. Mary

Tuesday May 23

Diana Pernicano was one of 618 students who received their diplomas at the Mount Saint Mary College Commencement in Newburgh on Saturday almost four years after she was diagnosed with cancer. Pernicano found a lump in her neck during a hands-on lesson in a nursing class that she credits with saving her life.

