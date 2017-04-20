Year later, Newburgh water crisis rem...

Year later, Newburgh water crisis remains

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Times Herald-Record

CITY OF NEWBURGH – The City of Newburgh's new multimillion-dollar water filtration plant is a work-in-progress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What's new in the business scene (Dec '11) 22 hr Moonbeam 5
Orchard Hills Landings (Dec '15) May 4 dbz4v 3
News Injunction sought to prohibit Kiryas Joel from ... May 3 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 7
Review: Pleasure Island (Nov '09) Apr 29 Realist 7
News Newburgh teen charged in shooting Apr 29 Realist 3
News When do Kiryas Joel officials meet? Theya re no... Apr 29 Pauly 6
News Newburgh man pleads guilty in knifepoint carjac... Apr 29 Realist 1
See all Newburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newburgh Forum Now

Newburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Newburgh, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,352 • Total comments across all topics: 280,894,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC